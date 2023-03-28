Daily Update: Residents express support for ‘Zero tolerance’ law downtown, Two business veterans launch new podcast
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Zero tolerance zone’ could mean 90 days in jail for drinking in public
Talking Shop: Two North Fork business veterans discuss the keys to success in new podcast
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Darla Doorhy of Kait’s Angels named Citizen of the Year by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
West Neck Water Main to be replaced starting Tuesday: Water Authority provides advice to customers
More than 300 Islanders in Medicaid program: Some can’t get prescriptions filled here
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Table & Inn chef John Fraser offers discount program to restaurant workers
North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling bayfront views in Jamesport
My Favorite Things: Betsy Liegey
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Hen of the Woods mushroom pasta
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will continue into the evening hours and the low tonight will be near 34.
