Daily Update: Residents express support for ‘Zero tolerance’ law downtown, Two business veterans launch new podcast

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Zero tolerance zone’ could mean 90 days in jail for drinking in public

Talking Shop: Two North Fork business veterans discuss the keys to success in new podcast

Louise C. Wilkinson

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Darla Doorhy of Kait’s Angels named Citizen of the Year by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

West Neck Water Main to be replaced starting Tuesday: Water Authority provides advice to customers

More than 300 Islanders in Medicaid program: Some can’t get prescriptions filled here

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Table & Inn chef John Fraser offers discount program to restaurant workers

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling bayfront views in Jamesport

Explore the great art-doors

My Favorite Things: Betsy Liegey

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Hen of the Woods mushroom pasta

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will continue into the evening hours and the low tonight will be near 34.

