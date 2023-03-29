Teenager assaulted by knife-wielding group: Cops

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A 16-year-old juvenile was attacked while walking from Riverhead High School Tuesday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

The teen was reportedly walking in the area behind Harbor Freight Tools at about 1:33 p.m. when he was confronted by five other juveniles wearing black ski masks and heading for the adjacent shopping center, according to police.

One of them demanded the 16-year-old’s belongings while displaying a knife, police said.

A struggle ensued and the victim was cut in the chest with a knife and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities. The attackers fled the area prior to police arrival.

The crime comes amid controversy over comments made by former Riverhead Board of Education vice president Laurie Downs, who claimed at a recent civic meeting that students were being “jumped and robbed” on their way home from school. After insinuating that Latino gangs were responsible for these crimes and disparaging Brentwood as the home of such gangs, Ms. Downs resigned from her position Tuesday.

A police investigation is continuing and police ask that anyone with additional information call 631-727-4500 extension 312. All calls will be kept confidential.