Daily Update: Pickleball facility planned at former Riverhead Kmart, State DEC issues report on minority communities
Here are the headlines for Monday, April 10, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Indoor pickleball facility planned at former Riverhead Kmart
Editorial: State DEC report on minority communities is important
Police Blotters: 23-year-old arrested for DWI, Harassment reported at McDonald’s
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In Southold, elementary parents ask for Spanish immersion program
County planning commission approves Greenport development moratorium for two more months
Blotter: Criminal mischief reported at beach, Chickens attacked in Southold
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
An Island Rite of Spring: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Gabriel’s Meadow
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The play’s the thing
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner: April 8, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Riverhead’s Café Victoria is changing coffee culture — one cup at a time
One Minute on the North Fork: Iron Pier Beach
Northforker Wine Club: RG|NY 2021 Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon
SOUTHFORKER
7 Hamptons Libraries with Great Children’s Programming
Southforker Stories: the best kept dinner secret in town? The Shelter Island Legion Hall
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
