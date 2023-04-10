Daily Update: Pickleball facility planned at former Riverhead Kmart, State DEC issues report on minority communities

Peter Bachmore is planning to open Peconic Pickleball in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Monday, April 10, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Indoor pickleball facility planned at former Riverhead Kmart

Editorial: State DEC report on minority communities is important

Police Blotters: 23-year-old arrested for DWI, Harassment reported at McDonald’s

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In Southold, elementary parents ask for Spanish immersion program

County planning commission approves Greenport development moratorium for two more months

Blotter: Criminal mischief reported at beach, Chickens attacked in Southold

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

An Island Rite of Spring: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Gabriel’s Meadow

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The play’s the thing

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner: April 8, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Riverhead’s Café Victoria is changing coffee culture — one cup at a time

One Minute on the North Fork: Iron Pier Beach

Northforker Wine Club: RG|NY 2021 Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon

SOUTHFORKER

7 Hamptons Libraries with Great Children’s Programming

Southforker Stories: the best kept dinner secret in town? The Shelter Island Legion Hall

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

