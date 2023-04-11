Daily Update: County legislature candidate describes threat made against him, New cafe celebrates Latin American coffee culture at Tanger
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New Café Victoria at Tanger Outlets celebrates Latin American coffee culture
Candidate for county Legislature says he was threatened by a fellow Republican days after announcing primary bid
Softball: Blue Waves fall to undefeated Miller Place
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Fire Department continues its search for fire boat funding
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A golden anniversary for Coecles Harbor Marina
Five Quick Questions: Cindy Belt
Charity’s Column: In Australia, a ‘Welcome to Country’
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 51.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.