Blotter: 22-year-old Riverhead man charged with criminal mischief after smashing windshield

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

• Southampton Town police charged a 22-year-old Riverhead man with criminal mischief after he damaged a motor vehicle in Flanders Saturday.

According to a police report, Ryan Zukowski pulled into a driveway along Flanders Road near Enterprise Zone Drive and began punching a vehicle, denting the rear door, driver’s side mirror and shattering the windshield while yelling “Do you want to fight, you [expletive]?” around 10:40 p.m.

Mr. Zukowski reportedly left the scene before police arrival, but turned himself in at police headquarters a short time later.

He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, reports said.

• Several arrests for driving while intoxicated were made over the past week, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Joseph Booker, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Friday on Ellen Street in Riverhead, according to police.

Kervin Mena, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Friday night on Pulaski Street in Riverhead.

Jony Cortez-Ramos, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI on Middle Country Road in Calverton last Tuesday.

Taylor Thompson, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Monday night on Route 58.

• Alton Scott, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Friday afternoon at Walmart on Route 58.

• A Northville resident told police Sunday night that someone had used his Social Security number to file for a tax return without his consent.

• Sean Rochford, age and address unavailable, was charged with public urination last Thursday following his arrest on Railroad Avenue, police said.

• Two women stole an undetermined amount of cosmetics from the Target store on Route 58 last Thursday, police said.

• Items were reported stolen overnight from cars parked on Merritts Pond Road and Nadel Court Friday morning.

• An unknown person stole two pairs of shoes from the Famous Footwear store at Tanger Outlets Saturday. Additional information was not available.

• A woman stole three duffel bags from the Michael Kors store in Tanger Outlets Saturday night and fled in a navy blue SUV, according to police.

• •Noah McDermott, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt of court, violating an order of protection, following his arrest near the 7-Eleven on West Main Street.

• Gabrielle Mungin, age and address unavailable was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct just after midnight on West Main Street, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• A number of thefts were reported at the Walgreens store on Wading River Manor Road in Wading River last Thursday afternoon, police said. Additional information was not available.

• A 22-year-old from Flanders was arrested following a traffic stop on Quogue Riverhead Road last Tuesday night.

According to police, Leonardo Chludzinski was driving at an “unreasonable speed” on County Road 104 and Pleasure Drive while an officer was directing traffic for a motor vehicle crash.

Mr. Chludzinski was stopped in the driveway of his residence and provided his name and date of birth to an officer before placing his car in drive, proceeding down the driveway and fleeing the vehicle by jumping a fence.

He later returned to the vehicle to surrender and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and several violations, reports said.

• Eleeam Sanchez-Espinoza, 23, of Riverhead, was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle during a traffic stop on Cross River Drive Monday night. He was stopped around 11 p.m. after an officer observed that he was failing to maintain his lane.

• An Old Riverhead Road resident reported to police Sunday that she sent an unknown person $500 through Venmo for two Taylor Swift tickets and realized it was a scam. Police are investigating the incident.

• Items were stolen from a vehicle along Flanders Boulevard Friday night.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.