Riverhead concerned with traffic that could be generated by new project at Strong’s Marine in Mattituck

A view of the Strong’s Yacht Center in 2018. (Credit: Randee Daddona)

Strong’s Marine’s proposal to build two large boat storage buildings in Mattituck has raised concerns among officials in neighboring Riverhead who are worried about the impact the project may have on local roads.

Strong’s Yacht Center, which is located in Southold Town, is proposing two buildings: one 52,500 square feet and the other 49,000 square feet, both to be used for winter storage of yachts. The location of the storage site is on a hill in Mattituck Inlet which could require extensive excavation, raising concerns of earth moving trucks carrying heavier than normal loads.

The Riverhead Town Board discussed the issue at its work session last Thursday. Board members said the historic Sound Avenue is not as durable as state and county maintained roads. The plan under discussion for the Strong’s project calls for the excavation trucks travel on Sound Avenue.

The phase 1 excavation plan for the site is expected to take five to six months, according to the project’s draft environmental impact statement. The excavation “will include the removal of 123,000 cubic yards of material from the site,” the DEIS states.

“The material will be hauled off site in 30-yard trailer trucks,” it continues.

“In all, the removal of the material will require a total of 4,100 loads, with 4,100 empty trucks arriving at the site, and 4,100 trucks leaving the site with full loads. The work will thus generate 8,200 truck trips.”

“The proposed excavation and exportation of about 123,000 cubic yards of material from the site would be transported westbound along Sound Avenue from the Riverhead-Southold border, then west onto Northville Turnpike, then west onto County Road 58, and then onto the Long Island Expressway.

But the town official’s concerns may have little impact on the fate of the project.Town Planner Greg Bergman said that under state environmental law, Riverhead has no direct jurisdiction over the proposal.

“We are considered an interested agency, which essentially has the same ability to comment on the record as the public does,” Mr. Bergman said.

State law defines an intersted agency as one “that lacks the jurisdiction to fund, approve or directly undertake an action but wishes to participate in the review process because of its specific expertise or concern about the proposed action.”

Strong’s Marine is holding an “Open House and Q&A “ for people to learn about the proposal Tuesday, April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mattituck-Laurel Library.

Several of the consultants who are working on the project will be there to answer questions, along with members of the Strong family.