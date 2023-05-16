Daily Update: Riley Avenue school staff saves kindergartener; Polls open for today’s BOE elections

Security guard Sarah Atkins and substitute nurse Judy Marcus saved a kindergartener from choking on a chicken nugget last Tuesday. (Nicholas Grasso photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday May 16, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riley Avenue Elementary School staffers save choking kindergartener

Polls are open for today’s Board of Education elections

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village of Greenport hikes property taxes nearly 17%

North Fork Board of Education Voting Guide

Polls open this afternoon for Board of Education elections

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A go-to source for families and individuals in need: Town social worker Alexandra Hakim is eager to assist

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Support the school budget by voting today

NORTHFORKER

Bedell Cellars and Corey Creek Tap Room wines awarded high scores by major publications

North Fork Dream Home: Find peace in this iconic Riverhead property

SOUTHFORKER

“Pearls, Pills and Protests” premieres at Onna House for Memorial Day

WEATHER

There will be increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 52 degrees.

