Daily Update: Riverhead opens Long Island’s first food scraps drop off facility; Grant funding is fueling Riverhead’s resurgence
Here are the headlines for Thursday May 25, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead opens Long Island’s first food scraps drop off facility
Secret to Riverhead’s renaissance: grant money
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town Board eyes need for housing office
Real Estate transfers: May 25, 2023
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Weekend minibus could boost business: Chamber pushing plan for this summer
Shelter Island Boys baseball team ties a bow on 2023 with a winning record
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening this Memorial Day weekend on the North Fork
Sweet summer memories are still served up at Snowflake after 70 years
SOUTHFORKER
MDW brings all the art, music, films and farmers markets to the South Fork
Honor the fallen: 5 Memorial Day parades to attend
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with low around 48 degrees.
