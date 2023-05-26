Daily Update: Need for more apartments sparks debate; Blue Waves suffer playoff loss

A photo of G2D Group’s latest luxury apartment building — named Station One — being constructed on Obsorne Ave. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Friday May 26, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Need for more apartments sparks debate

Blue Waves suffer first playoff loss; can still advance to County finals with win on Saturday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s Carousel to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Years of work pay off with new fish passage

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islanders helping Islanders in need

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 26, 2023

NORTHFORKER

12 Things we’re looking forward to most this summer

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 26

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: The Jack Rose

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with low around 47 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.