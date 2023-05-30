Daily Update: Chalk art festival returns; Calverton National Cemetery observance

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calverton National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day observance: Photos

Memorial Day parade held in Riverhead: Photos

Picture perfect weather greets Main Street chalk art festival

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Annual Memorial Day parade held in Mattituck: Photos

Guest Column: A war, a wound and two wonders

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Memorial Day 2023: A day to ‘elevate, communicate and celebrate’

Shelter Island Lions Club honors Don D’Amato

Shelter Island Justice Court: May 30, 2023

NORTHFORKER

This Old Place: Discover maritime history at the East End Seaport Museum

SOUTHFORKER

Get out! Spruce up your outdoor sitting space with ideas and items from these local shops

WEATHER

It will be hazy today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be foggy tonight with low around 49 degrees.