Daily Update: Chalk art festival returns; Calverton National Cemetery observance
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Calverton National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day observance: Photos
Memorial Day parade held in Riverhead: Photos
Picture perfect weather greets Main Street chalk art festival
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Annual Memorial Day parade held in Mattituck: Photos
Guest Column: A war, a wound and two wonders
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Memorial Day 2023: A day to ‘elevate, communicate and celebrate’
Shelter Island Lions Club honors Don D’Amato
Shelter Island Justice Court: May 30, 2023
NORTHFORKER
This Old Place: Discover maritime history at the East End Seaport Museum
SOUTHFORKER
Get out! Spruce up your outdoor sitting space with ideas and items from these local shops
WEATHER
It will be hazy today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be foggy tonight with low around 49 degrees.