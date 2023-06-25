Stark vs. Williams: 1st Legislative District primary is next Tuesday

Al Krupski at a press conference in Southold in September. (File photo)

Republican voters in the 1st Legislative District will go to the polls on Tuesday, June 27, to choose their candidate for the Suffolk County Legislature.

The primary pits Catherine Stark, 59, of Riverhead, who was the Republican committee’s choice, against Greg Williams, 50, of Cutchogue, a former member of the Southold Town Trustees who owns a bicycle store in Mattituck.

The Republicans had successfully convinced a state Supreme Court judge to invalidate petitions for Mr. Williams, but the Appellate Division of that court reversed the ruling and put Mr. Williams back on the ballot.

The longtime incumbent in that seat, Democrat Al Krupski, decided not to seek reelection, as he is running for Southold Town supervisor. Ms. Stark has been an aide in Mr. Krupski’s office for 10 years.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Catherine Kent, a former Riverhead councilwoman, in the Nov. 7 general election.

Early voting in the primary election started Saturday, June 17, and will continue through Sunday, June 25.

The 1st Legislative District covers all of Riverhead and Southold towns, along with Shelter Island, Flanders and a portion of Brookhaven Town.