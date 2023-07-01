Police Blotter: Police identify Jairon Canahui, pedestrian that was struck by a truck on Sound Ave

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Riverhead police received a 911 call on Monday, June 19, at about 1:45 a.m., that a truck collided with a pedestrian on Sound Avenue, west of Pier Avenue, according to officers.

The caller was the operator of a 2004 Ford pickup calling to report that he struck a pedestrian at that location.

The pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries and was identified as Jairon Canahui, a 30-year-old who lived in Mattituck.

The driver stayed at the scene of the accident, according to police.

Responding officers provided life saving aid to Mr. Canahui, who received serious physical injuries and was transported from the scene by Riverhead Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The Detective Division and the New York State Police were requested at the scene and an investigation revealed that the pickup was traveling in an eastbound direction on Sound Avenue and struck a pedestrian that was in the travel portion of the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing, is not considered criminal at this time and anyone in the area at the time of the accident or prior with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

• On June 22, at approximately 2:43 a.m., Riverhead Police received a commercial burglary alarm at T-Mobile on Route 58. The first arriving officers discovered broken front door glass and determined that entry was made into the establishment.

The detective division was requested to the scene to further the investigation. Numerous items were removed from the establishment. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Tiffany Torres, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Friday afternoon at the Tanger store on Route 58, according to police. Police also charged her with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at police headquarters.

• Laura Kunkel, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday morning on East Main Street.

• Jonathan Exum, age and address unavailable, was changed with second-degree harassment, Saturday night at the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Middle Road. Additional information was not available.

• A petit larceny was reported at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory at Tanger Outlets on Route 25 last Tuesday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

• Brian Detore, 56, address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Wednesday morning on Court Street in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• A petit larceny was reported at Old Navy in Tanger Outlets Thursday afternoon. Additional information was not available.