Daily Update: Riverhead FD hosting annual county parade; Restrictions tightened on striped bass

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 07, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Fire Department hosting annual county parade
Restrictions tightened on ‘keeper’ striped bass
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
District seeks help for basketball courts
Route 58 closing to traffic Saturday
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Menantic Yacht Club: Great sailing with some unanticipated swimming
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listing for the week of July 7
Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Fran Brierley makes you feel like family at Bostwick’s
Southside Sips: Good Ground Tavern’s Lavender Spritz
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.
