Daily Update: Riverhead FD hosting annual county parade; Restrictions tightened on striped bass

A Riverhead Fire Department truck. (file photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 07, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Fire Department hosting annual county parade

Restrictions tightened on ‘keeper’ striped bass

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

District seeks help for basketball courts

Route 58 closing to traffic Saturday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Menantic Yacht Club: Great sailing with some unanticipated swimming

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listing for the week of July 7

Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Fran Brierley makes you feel like family at Bostwick’s

Southside Sips: Good Ground Tavern’s Lavender Spritz

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.

