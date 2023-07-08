Police Blotter: Riverhead man arrested on numerous drug charges

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

An effort by several Riverhead law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 45-year-old Larry Johnson of Riverhead Friday morning.

Larry Johnson Jr., 45, was arrested on a number of drug charges. Police said a search warrant was filed in response to community complaints of illegal drug activity and foot traffic to and from Unit 2008 at John Wesley Village, which was consistent with illegal drug activity, police said.

On June 30, at approximately 8:35 a.m. the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force, Suffolk County police and the Riverhead Police Department’s detective bureau, COPE unit and K-9 unit executed the search warrant. Numerous charges were filed, including intention to sell narcotics, a class B felony, and possession of cocaine, a class C felony.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.

• An Orient man was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated Saturday, according to Riverhead police. On July 1 at about 10:38 p.m., police received a call that a motor vehicle had driven north on Pier Avenue and continued into Long Island Sound.

Officers responded to the scene and found the driver out of the vehicle on land. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that the driver, Jason Perry, 29, of Orient, was driving in an intoxicated condition.

Riverhead dive team officers responded to the scene to assist with removing the vehicle from the water. Mr. Perry was held for arraignment.

• A Riverhead man told police on June 30 that unknown persons had gained access to his Citibank account and removed $53,044, according to police. The investigation has been turned out to the town detective division.

• Jose Luis Tocay Peinado, age and address unknown, was charged with drunken driving Friday night on Main Road in Riverhead, according to police.

• William Corin, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday morning at Elton Street and Ostrander Avenue, according to police.

• A Lincoln Street resident told police that someone had damaged the window of their car and removed money from the car on June 26, according to police.

• A cellphone was reported stolen from a car on Ostrander Avenue June 27 just before midnight, according to police.

• Dominick Haga, age and address unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Saturday morning on Center Drive in Riverhead.