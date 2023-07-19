Daily Update: All Stars World Series quest cut short
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead All Stars Little League World Series journey cut short
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After three months in office, Greenport’s new mayor is settling in
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
In the wheelhouse with South Ferry captains
NORTHFORKER
Stories from the garden: A farming family with a backyard garden
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Holiday House is back and better than ever
WEATHER
Today will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
