Daily Update: All Stars World Series quest cut short

Grayson Gradischer heads to first for the Riverhead All-Stars. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead All Stars Little League World Series journey cut short

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After three months in office, Greenport’s new mayor is settling in

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

In the wheelhouse with South Ferry captains

NORTHFORKER

Stories from the garden: A farming family with a backyard garden

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Holiday House is back and better than ever

WEATHER

Today will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

