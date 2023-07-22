Police Blotter: $20,000 check removed from business at Tanger Outlets

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

A man reported last Thursday that an unknown person removed a check from a business at Tanger Outlets on West Main Street and later cashed it at a bank in Texas in the amount of $20,000, according to police.

• Wilbur Mayen Ruiz, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Thursday night on Harrison Avenue and Route 58, according to police.

• Erick Lopez Ortega, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI early Saturday morning on Phillips Street in Riverhead, according to police.

• Victoria Vannostrand, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance early Saturday morning, police said.

• Shanice Woodson, Antonio McGill and Danielle Magee, ages and addresses unavailable, were each charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property Sunday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Route 58.

• Nicholas Squires, 26, address unavailable, was charged with DWI on Heidi Behr Way and Peconic Avenue in Riverhead Sunday night, according to police.

• Billianne Curti, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Saturday night at Walmart on Route 58, according to police.