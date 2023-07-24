Daily Update: YMCA proposed for Armory; Climate change is at our door

Armory on Route 58 in Riverhead (Credit: File photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 24, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

YMCA proposed for Armory; Town Board votes ‘yes’ on moving ahead

Editorial: Climate change is at our door. We must confront it now

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town’s BESS task force holds first meeting

‘Secret’ letter found in 18th-century desk

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘Lords of Menantic’ brings Shelter Island history to life

The Reporter goes to jail: Inside a place few Islanders have been

NORTHFORKER

Real East End Brass unleashes lively New Orleans jazz on East End audiences

One Minute on the North Fork: Decorating ice cream cake at Magic Fountain in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

Plan for the sand: These Hamptons shops will get you prepped for sunny seaside days

Southforker Stories: Get into the shell swell with South Fork Sea Farmers

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high near 85 according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.

