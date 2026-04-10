Riverhead students learn about leadership, growth at LILTA Women’s Conference

Riverhead High School students attended the LILTA Women Leaders Paving Paths for Young Women conference at Stony Brook University. (Credit: Courtesy Riverhead School District)

Riverhead High School students recently attended the Long Island Latino Teachers Association Women Leaders Paving Paths for Young Women conference at Stony Brook University.

“The conference was inspiring and empowering,” said Spanish teacher and Hispanic leadership club advisor Carmen Sequen. “It was a valuable experience that will have a lasting impact on our students’ confidence and future aspirations.”

Students attended several workshops and heard from accomplished professionals and leaders from a variety of fields. They also had the opportunity to connect with scholars from across Long Island and participate in discussions focused on leadership, goal-setting and personal growth.

This event is one of LILTA’s two high school conferences, the other being Men Leaders Paving Paths for Young Men, which a group of Riverhead High School students also attended earlier this school year. These conferences connect diverse groups of successful professionals in various fields with high schoolers, working to inspire the students and support them in college preparation and exploring career paths.

“Our students expressed that the conference encouraged them to pursue their academic and career goals, and they truly appreciated being surrounded by such positive role models,” said Ms. Sequen.