Riverhead student-athletes announce their next steps

Riverhead athletes Emma Hughes Kennedy, Adriana Martinez, Abigail Maiiki, Kyleigh Lennon, Nathan Nentwich, William Healy, Kevin Qualey, and Logan Dempsey. (Credit: Michael Hejmej photo)

Eight Riverhead senior student-athletes officially penned a commitment to continue their academic and athletic careers on Tuesday, March 3, at a ceremony before friends and parents at the Riverhead High School gymnasium.

Donned in their new collegiate gear, each heard their coaches praise their hard work during their tenure as a Blue Wave and wish them luck in their future endeavors. Here are the eight who signed:

Logan Dempsey will go on to play at Western Connecticut State University. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

Logan Dempsey, who plays golf and lacrosse for Riverhead, will continue to play two sports next year at Western Connecticut State University. He earned the Most Improved Player for golf, all-league in 2024 and 2025, and also made the Suffolk County individual tournament qualifier each of the last two years.

“Logan was the rock of our golf team,” Riverhead golf head coach Steve Failla said. “He has this ability to raise the play of everyone around him. He constantly pushed himself, and it rubbed off on his teammates. Western Connecticut is lucky to have him. He will elevate any program that he joins.”

In lacrosse, he led the team in scoring last season, posting 33 goals and 11 assists. He received all-division and scholar-athlete awards in the last two seasons.

“The offense runs through Logan,” Riverhead lacrosse coach Vic Guadagnino said. “He gets his nose dirty, he does more than just score, and is a team player. That’s exactly why he’s a captain.”

Adriana Martinez will play softball at Clark University. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

Adriana Martinez played three sports throughout her entire athletic career at Riverhead. She’s been a varsity athlete since she was in eighth grade, excelling in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was the MVP in volleyball the last three seasons, and won all-league, all-class and all-county tournament awards during her tenure.

In basketball, she earned all-league in 2025, and in softball, she was both an all-league and all-county player. She helped lead Riverhead softball to its first Suffolk County championship in 2025. Martinez has elected to continue her softball career at Clark University.

“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Adriana the last two years,” Riverhead softball coach Rich Vlacci Jr. said. “She’s by far the most intricate part of our program. She’s a five-year varsity starter at shortstop. She leads off for us. She’s just a natural-born athlete.”

Kyleigh Lennon will follow her brother, Liam, at Wingate University in Wingate, N.C. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

Kyleigh Lennon featured in three sports over her career as a Blue Wave. In the fall, it was field hockey, then it was basketball, before finishing the year with her favorite sport: lacrosse. Lennon was a three-time MVP for the field hockey program and earned all-division, all-class, and all-county awards during her time. She earned all-league in 2026 for the basketball team and has earned all-division for lacrosse. Lennon will join her brother, Liam, at Wingate University in Wingate, N.C., to play lacrosse.

“In Kyleigh’s four years here, she transformed into an all-around lacrosse player,” Riverhead lacrosse coach Megan Pepe said. “She has used challenges and setbacks to grow. She’s made impacts on the draw circle, a force on defense and dynamic on attack. She developed into a versatile player that can impact all parts of the game.”

Emma Hughes Kennedy will play two sports at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

Emma Hughes Kennedy was a two-sport star for Riverhead, excelling in field hockey and lacrosse. She’s earned the Most Improved Player award for both sports. Hughes Kennedy was recognized as all-division in 2024 and all-classification in 2025 in field hockey. She will continue to play both sports at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.

“Emma is the anchor of our entire defensive unit,” Coach Pepe said. “She’s a natural at tracking a ground ball. She plays a crucial role in clearing the ball up the field. She consistently takes younger players under her wing and leads by example.”

Abigail Maaiki announced she will play lacrosse at SUNY Cortland. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

Abigail Maaiki is another three-sport star at Riverhead. She featured in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse during her varsity years as a Blue Wave. In field hockey, she earned all-division, all-classification and all-county honorable mention. In basketball, Maaiki received the Coach Janececk Award in 2024 and 2025, as well as the Unsung Hero in 2026.

For lacrosse, she was an all-division player in 2023 and 2024. She will continue playing lacrosse at SUNY Cortland.

“Abby brings such a positive and hardworking mindset to our team,” Coach Pepe said. “She’s always working with her younger teammates and they feel like she’s someone they can trust. She took on a major role, strengthening our midfield. She’s become very good at intercepting passes on defense. Her ability to slow down top attackers while maintaining her encouraging presence makes her a vital part of our team.”

Two-way football player William Healy will continue playing at Western Connecticut State University. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

William Healy played football and basketball at Riverhead, but mainly established his presence on the football field. Playing both ways as a wide receiver and safety enabled him to constantly make an impact on the field for his team. In 2025, he not only received an all-county award but also was selected 3rd team all-region. He will continue playing football at Western Connecticut State University.

“It gives me great pleasure to talk about Billy Healy,” Riverhead football coach Don Nelson said. “I’ve watched him grow from a shy kid to being one of the most vocal athletes on the football field. He’s done a tremendous job for us and is a captain every coach wants on his team. We give our captains a lot of responsibility, and he did everything we asked for.”

Kevin Qualey will take his lacrosse skills to Wingate University. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

Kevin Qualey played both football and lacrosse at Riverhead. In football, he earned all-division in 2025, playing both tight end and linebacker. In lacrosse, he was named in the Suffolk County top 25 list as well as first-team all division. He was a crucial part of the 2024 team that set a program record in wins. Qualey will attend Wingate University next year to continue playing lacrosse.

“Kevin is a captain and four-year player for the lacrosse team,” Coach Guadagnino said. “He is the definition of a selfless player. His move to a completely different position and a completely different stick is one of the main reasons the banner is hanging up there in the rafters. He was part of the best team ever in Riverhead history. Kevin is a defenseman, an LSM, and he’s whatever we ask him to be at any moment and any time.”

Three-sport star Nathan Nentwich will play lacrosse at Dean College in Massachusetts next year. (Credit: Michael Hejmej)

Nathan Nentwich is yet another three-sport athlete at Riverhead, taking his talents to the next level. He competed in football, basketball and lacrosse over his years as a Blue Wave. In football, he received numerous awards, including: Varsity Scholar Athlete, Hustle Award, Michael J. McKillop Award, and second team all-division. He was also named a Varsity Scholar Athlete in both basketball and lacrosse.

Nentwich will attend Dean College in Franklin, Mass., next year to continue playing lacrosse.

“Nate is a four-year player that played more roles than anyone can possibly do,” Coach Guadagnino said. “He’s played midfield, he’s played attack, he’s been on the man up, he’s been on the man down — he is the quintessential team player. He gives everything he has for his team at every given moment.”

These student-athletes will finish up their spring seasons before hanging up the Blue Wave blue for good.