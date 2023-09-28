High school sports round up

Sophomore forward Ellie Cammarota pushes up-field for the Blue Waves. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Scores and highlights from recent Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River games.

FOOTBALL

RIVERHEAD 28, PATCHOGUE 9

Sept. 22: Behind the savvy play of senior wide receiver Danny Healy, Riverhead earned its first victory of the season against Patchogue-Medford. Healy caught eight passes for 205 yards, including two for touchdowns. Riverhead got out to a hot start, leading at halftime 21-0. Sophomore QB Maurice Scott also had a big day, throwing two touchdowns and running for another. Scott garnered 77 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Kevin Johnson scored the other touchdown for the Blue Waves on an interception that he brought back 47 yards to the house. Riverhead will host Sachem East (1-2 Division I) at its homecoming game Saturday.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT 35, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 21

Sept. 22: After a resounding bounce-back victory over Wyandanch the week before, the Wildcats came up short against undefeated Bayport-Blue Point in a hard-fought contest. The two teams went into halftime tied 7-7 but the Phantoms pulled away in a dominant second half. SWR’s Sean Casey got the scoring going on the first play of the game, bringing back the opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown. Casey also had a 65-yard rushing touchdown in the defeat. Liam Kershis added a touchdown late on a 28-yard pass from Tyler Hermanns. The Wildcats will travel to Port Jefferson (2-1 Division IV) on Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

RIVERHEAD 2, SACHEM NORTH 0

Sept. 20: After three straight league losses to start the season, Riverhead got the long awaited win they were looking for against Sachem North. The Blue Waves had kept every game close to this point so finally coming out on top was a big lift for the program. After a scoreless first half, Anthony Yanes scored off an assist from Lesther Rivera with 9:51 left to play. Rivera would later score one of his own to put the game away for Riverhead. Junior Lopez made six saves in the victory.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 7, BAYPORT-BLUE POINT 0

Sept. 26: Nothing can get in the way of this team’s success. The Wildcats have been prancing through League 8, sporting a 7-0 record after a lopsided victory over Bayport-Blue Point. It’s the second game in a row the Wildcats scored seven goals. After being up 1-0 at halftime, SWR’s offensive attack unleashed six goals in the second frame. Samuel Sweet scored two and Evan DeGroot added three assists. The Wildcats look well on their way to yet another league title as they travel to Mt. Sinai (1-5 League VIII) Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 1, CENTER MORICHES 1

Sept. 21: In a battle of two of the top teams in the division, Shoreham-Wading River (4-2-2 Division III) salvaged a tie against Center Moriches after trailing 1-0 at halftime. Freshman forward Shealyn Varbero scored the game-tying goal off a pass from Mia Magano. It was a very good result for the Wildcats considering Center Moriches has yet to lose this year, collecting five wins and two ties.

SACHEM NORTH 7, RIVERHEAD 1

Sept. 22: Riverhead’s hot start to the season was cooled off by Sachem North in commanding fashion. Emily Scali scored two goals and collected three assists for Sachem North. Riverhead’s Alexis Ré scored her 21st goal of the season in the second half. Tori Arm made 13 saves in the loss. Riverhead will need to capture some more victories to get themselves into playoff position.

FIELD HOCKEY

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 6, GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD 0

Sept. 21: SWR’s field hockey team has been on a roll. They have yet to suffer a defeat seven games into the season. The Wildcats have only allowed two goals so far, showcasing their experienced defense. Sophia Minnion and Katie Monaghan both scored two goals in the victory over the Porters. Maddie Herr added three assists.

RIVERHEAD 2, COPIAGUE 1

Sept. 21: After losing five straight games to start the season, Riverhead finally broke through with an impressive victory over Copiague. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Blue Waves responded in a big way scoring the game-tying goal in the third quarter and then the game-winner in the fourth. Emma Hughes Kennedy and Julianna Kramer scored the two goals. Hughes Kennedy collected the assist on Kramer’s game-winner. Riverhead hosts North Babylon (0-7 Division I) Thursday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

RIVERHEAD 3, WALT WHITMAN 2

Sept. 22: Following losses to Longwood and Ward Melville, Riverhead (4-3 League I) got a key victory over Walt Whitman in five sets: 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-22 and 15-12. It was a very valuable win in the playoff chase as Whitman and Riverhead are neck-and-neck in the standings. Adriana Martinez had 22 assists in the win. Lucia Mannetta and Claire Normoyle each had 9 kills. Riverhead will host William Floyd – a team they a beat 3-0 early in the season – on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

RIVERHEAD 9, HAMPTON BAYS 0

Sept. 26: Last year’s league winners are back at it again, securing their sixth win in a row to start the season. The Blue Waves look well on their way to another league crown beating every opponent handily, only dropping a half-point in a victory over Mattituck.