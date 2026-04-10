A shelved hobby becomes a ‘lucky’ break

Laura Baldino of Lucky Bitch Pottery sells her products at local markets. (Credit: Parker Schug)

Laura Baldino, a self-proclaimed “lucky bitch,” has always had a knack for the arts.

That same witty belief of good things coming her way led to pottery coming into her life not once, but twice.

Nearly 20 years ago, Baldino was looking for an outlet after having her fourth child. “I always wanted to get into pottery,” says Baldino. “I’m always doing something with my hands.”

She took pottery classes but shelved the hobby as she was too busy at the time.

Almost 15 years later in 2021, Baldino bought a wheel for her Manorville home and picked the craft back up. “I just went on YouTube and started teaching myself,” says Baldino. “It was learning, learning, learning, practice, practice, practice, a lot of fails, a lot of frustration — but I was doing it.”

Baldino started by making tiny bowls, then vases, then bowl sets and mugs, filling her own kitchen cabinets with random dishes.

“My son’s friends — if it was their mom’s birthday — they’d [ask] can we go shopping and I’d be like ‘go, take whatever you want,’” says Baldino.

Two years into her most recent stint, she decided to start selling at markets under the brand name Lucky Bitch Pottery because she felt confident in her work, but also because she needed to start moving product to make room for more.

Read more at northforker.com.