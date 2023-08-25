Daily Update: RISE combats teen suicide with school supply drive; Zephyr Aesthetics opens in Riverhead

Eric Van Deusen, outreach specialist at RISE life services (from left) and Tracy Anderson, Family Specialist surrounded by backpacks and other school supplies they provide as “wraparound supports” for the participants of the organization’s new Enrichment Experience Suicide Prevention program.(Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 25, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

RISE combats teen suicide with school supply drive

Holistic skincare spa, Zephyr Aesthetics, opens in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local first responders practice saving ‘victims’ during mass casualty incident training

Steven Grattan appointed Town Police Department’s new captain

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Harvest Sunday at Union Chapel: Manor Farm to be celebrated

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 24, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Say farewell to summer at the 2nd annual Northforker Wine & Food Classic

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 25

SOUTHFORKER

Steedy as she goes: Gallop on over to the 48th annual Hampton Classic!

Southside Sips: Cherry Blossom Spritz

