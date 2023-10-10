Shoreham-Wading River’s win streak ends with tough road loss against Islip

Sophomore Mia Mangano looks to clear the ball for the Wildcats in a road game against Islip. Bill Landon photo

Coming off a Suffolk County Class A championship, the Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer team was the preseason choice as the No. 1 seed in the power rankings — despite most of the starters graduating in June. This meant that the Wildcats would face the toughest schedule of every team in the division. To repeat as champions, the SWR squad had their work cut out for them.

Even with the tough schedule, following an early season loss to Sayville, the Wildcats played the next eight games without a loss, vaulting them to the top of the division. But there are no days off as the No. 1 seed — every school is gunning to beat you and defeating a top-ranked team gives opponents precious power points when the playoff seeds are determined at the end of the season.

Islip (8-0-2) seized the opportunity last Thursday night, eking past the Wildcats 1-0 at Islip High School. The difference maker: a lone free kick off the boot of Islip’s Emma Bowe that lofted to the top right corner of the Wildcat goal from about 30 yards out, just beyond outstretched hands of SWR keeper Morgan Lesiewicz.

From that point on it was all Wildcats. They dominated possession, created opportunities and defended with confidence and aggression. Islip never got another shot on goal the rest of the game. But the damage was done.

“One of the things I said at halftime is that this was the first time we trailed at halftime all year,” SWR head coach Adrian Gilmore said. “It was an opportunity to show what we’re made of — to show our heart. And by our performance, we definitely have it. We just couldn’t finish, and that’s just part of soccer.”

Grace Hillis had a few opportunities that missed just wide. Bella Sweet and Olivia Pesso constantly held possession and got the ball forward. Mia Mangano had a few chances to score, including what may have been the best opportunity with a free kick from around 25 yards out that beat the goalkeeper but ended up hitting the post. There looked to be a handball in the box in the waning seconds of the game but the referees didn’t call the penalty.

“If we came out with that same intensity from the start of the game and finished some opportunities, the game would have turned out much different,” Gilmore said. “As the No. 1 seed, a tie means a lot for teams and a win means even more. Everyone is going to play their best against us and we have to be ready at all times for their best.”

Even though the Wildcats have put together a very strong season, scoring has been a struggle at times. Senior leadership is missing up front but with a program like the Wildcats’, it’s only a matter of time before the next girl steps up. Mangano, a sophomore, leads the team with eight goals and freshman Shealyn Varbero is not too far behind with six.

“We have some really young kids playing crucial positions,” Gilmore said. “Most of this team didn’t even play last year. We’re asking a lot of our younger girls but we know they’re capable. They’re getting better and more confident every single game.”

As of Friday, Shoreham-Wading River was ranked third in Division III with a record of 8-2-1 and Kings Park, a team the Wildcats already defeated, sits in first with a record of 8-1-1. SWR has three games remaining to secure a top seed in the Class A playoffs and a coveted home field advantage. Remaining on the schedule is Miller Place (5-4-1), Mattituck/Greenport/Southold (1-6-1) and Bayport-Blue Point (10-1).

“We have to win out for a top seed,” Gilmore said. “We have to stay healthy. We need to work on the little things — touch, finishing and most importantly, believing in ourselves.”