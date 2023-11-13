Daily Update: Shoreham-Wading River punches ticket into Suffolk County Championship

Robert O’Rourk photo

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 13 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham-Wading River punches ticket into Suffolk County Championship

Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer team advances to state finals after win over New Hartford

Opening of season proves bay scallops are hard to find

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The American chestnut makes a comeback

Grumman veterans struggle to maintain aircraft legacy

Retired teacher and Gigi’s owner among this year’s Mattituck High School’s Wall of Honor inductees

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Ethics Board is empowered

Training with Shelter Island’s Trent: A balancing act

NORTHFORKER

Native habitat: dialing into garden design, naturally, with Living Lands

One Minute on the North Fork: Aldo’s Coffee Co.

SOUTHFORKER

Gurney’s hosts annual Girls Night Out this Saturday night

Levain Bakery in Wainscott to release their new holiday cookie flavor

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

