Daily Update: Catherine Stark arrested Sunday by town police for driving while impaired by drugs

Catherine Stark and Jesse Garcia celebrate Stark’s win. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for December 4, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Catherine Stark arrested Sunday by town police for driving while impaired by drugs

Bus crashes into building on Griffing Avenue, reportedly injuring multiple people

Blotters: Arrest after alleged theft at Tanger Polo Ralph Lauren

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Editorial: A veteran is buried and the American spirit is rekindled

Letters to the Editor: What is Soloviev up to?

Southold Blotter: Man avoids potential scam in Greenport

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A sweet Shelter Island start to the season: St. Nick’s at St. Mary’s for cookies and more

Jenifer’s Journal: Game of crones

NORTHFORKER

The Giving Season: A look behind the curtain of three North Fork community centers during the holiday season

One Minute on the North Fork: Breakfast at Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy

SOUTHFORKER

The Heart of the Sea: Montauk fishermen are in it for the long haul

