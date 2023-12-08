Daily Update: Habitat For Humanity of Long Island building its first concrete home

(Nicholas Grasso photo)

Here are the headlines for December 8, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Habitat For Humanity of Long Island building its first concrete home

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Warrior Ranch hosts suicide training for local first responders

Southold man sentenced to 50 years for child abuse

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Grant to fund Shelter Island ferry study to deal with rising sea levels

NORTHFORKER

Root Cellar Riches: White Flower kicks off December pop-up with All Hours NY and Forked Road Press

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Léon 1909’s Tipsy Caroler

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.