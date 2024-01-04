Joan Ann Haupt of Southold passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. She was 90.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Donations to East End Hospice or Southold Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.