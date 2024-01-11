Wildcats take league title with win over Mt. Sinai

Shoreham-Wading River’s Gavin Mangano defeats Tristan Bausenwein at 131 pounds. Bill Landon photo

For the third time in four years, the Shoreham-Wading River wrestling team are League VII champions, with a 47-24 victory over Mt. Sinai on Wednesday.

With almost every seat taken in the Shoreham-Wading River High School gymnasium, the Wildcats — with many new faces after graduating most of their starting lineup — put on a show, closing out the league season in style.

“Our small school division has some of the top schools in the state when it comes to wrestling,” SWR head coach Joe Condon said. “John Glenn and Mt. Sinai is always good, Bayport is always tough, Port Jeff is always good. For a young group, the guys really stepped up and I was really proud of the effort this season.”

Coming into the season, Condon didn’t know what he had. There were a lot of newcomers to the varsity squad with minimal experience. To retool a lineup from top to bottom doesn’t always go to plan.

“I didn’t think we would be in this position today before the season started,” Condon said. “I’m not pessimistic. I was optimistic we would improve but they’ve improved every week and battled harder and harder. Frankly I feel like we’ve overachieved.”

Part of that winning formula is having as guaranteed a win as you’re going to get in Chris Colon and Gavin Mangano. The two, through all the tournaments, league and non-league duals this season, have only lost once.

Colon, who’s entering his senior season as a Wildcat, is the most decorated wrestler on the team and cementing himself as one of the school’s all-time greats. With over 130 wins in the program, Colon added another on Wednesday with a 30-second pin of Quintin Bausenwein. But through all the wins, Colon said, there’s one last thing he’d like to accomplish:

“Winning a state title. This program has given everything else I have ever wanted and I’m eternally grateful for my time here but if I could get that state title, I can leave knowing I reached the pinnacle.”

Colon won the Suffolk County title last year in the 118-pound weight class and then went on to finish 5th in states. He’s moved up to 124 pounds this year and can’t wait for another opportunity under the bright lights.

“It was my first time wrestling in that environment and I think it got to me,” Colon said. “The guy I lost to in the first round I ended up beating pretty easily in the wrestlebacks. So I think it was more nerve-racking than anything else. I’ll know what to expect this time around.”

Mangano, as an 8th grader last year, finished second in the state tournament, wrestling in the 110-pound weight division. He’s bulked up and grown into his frame. The freshman now wrestles at 131 pounds and also has his sights set on getting to the state title. Mangano also pinned his Mt. Sinai pretty handily on Wednesday.

Wes Hodun (285) has also been a welcome sight for the Wildcats. Hodun pinned Devin Champaine with just 17 seconds left in the first period. The senior has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the 285-pound rankings for Section XI, according to longislandwrestling.org.

Other notable results in the league-clinching win over Mt. Sinai were:

170 – Nate Spuhler (SWR) dec. Nick Reily (MtS) 6-3

215 – Zack Wilson (SWR) pinned John Bracken (MtS) 1:07

101 – Thomas Mattias (SWR) pinned Anthony Aiello (MtS) 4:59

108 – Shane Cowan (SWR) dec. Parker Menechino (MtS) 9-4

138 – Shane Hall (SWR) pinned Colton Bausenwein (MtS) 2:40

152 – Jacob Conti (SWR) TF John Westcott (MtS) 16-0

With the league finished, the Wildcats will set their eyes on the conference playoffs as a team and then individual tournaments will take place afterward.

“Our five seniors have stepped up and led this team to this point,” Condon said. “Our young guys bought into the system and are now reaping the rewards. We have some very talented wrestlers on the squad and I’m looking forward to seeing how they fare with all the tournaments coming up.”