Blotters: Armed robbery victim threatened with machete

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

At about 5:25 p.m. Feb. 6, Riverhead police responded to a report of an armed robbery with a machete on Doctors Path.

Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Riverhead resident said that while walking northbound on Doctors Path near the PSE&G building, he noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road with two men sitting inside it.

The men in the car then got out of the vehicle and approached the victim from behind, police said. One of them grabbed the victim and a scuffle ensued, police said.

One of the men threatened the victim with a machete, according to police.

The two men then fled the area with the victim’s wallet, which contained an unknown amount of money, police said.

The suspects are described as being lighted-skinned males in their 20s, both around 6 feet tall, with thin builds, according to police.

The victim reported no injuries and the case was turned over to the Riverhead Town Police Detective Division for further investigation.

Anyone with any information about this matter is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Monica Morvesso, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at the Polo Ralph Lauren Store in Tanger Outlets Friday night.

• A larceny was reported Feb. 6 at the Stop & Shop store on Route 58. A petit larceny also was reported at about the same time at TJ Maxx store on Route 58, according to police. Additional information was not available on either case.

• Margot Albrezzi, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Feb. 7 on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Jeremy Jenkins, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment Feb. 7 at Little Flower on North Wading River Road. Additional information was not available.

• A larceny was reported at Target on Route 58 Feb. 7. Additional information was not available.

• Jonathan Quiroz Zambrano, age and address unavailable, was arrested for petit larceny Saturday morning at Home Depot on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Edwin Feliz, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal contempt of court Saturday. Additional information was unavailable.

• Phillip Jannazzo, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Sunday afternoon at Stop & Shop on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

Southampton Town police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Riverside Avenue in Flanders Sunday.

Police said a vehicle had struck a parked car and a utility pole, then fled the scene, according to officials.

Upon police arrival and a check of the area, a vehicle was found with damage that was consistent with the accident.

Edward Bernal-Veasquez of Riverhead, 25, was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and, upon further investigation, was found to have operated the vehicle in an intoxicated condition, police said.

Mr. Bernal-Veasquez was arrested and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Flanders Northampton Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Mr. Bernal-Veasquez was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, both infractions.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.