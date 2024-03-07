Home health care aide’s death in Jamesport under investigation

Jamesport Conrad Gowan died after suffering what police are calling a “sharp force injury” (Credit: Chris Francescani)

A man whose death Monday night by “sharp force injury” at a home in Jamesport is being investigated by Suffolk County homicide detectives was a live-in home health care aide who came to the North Fork for the job but previously lived elsewhere, according to a man who was at the Herricks Lane home on Thursday.

Riverhead police officers responded to a 911 call at 448 Herricks Lane in Jamesport just before midnight Monday and found mortally wounded resident Conrad Gowan. Mr. Gowan, 36, was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“This had nothing to do with Jamesport, and nothing to do with the family,” said the man, who did not give his name but indicated it was his elderly relative that Mr. Gowan had been caring for. He said that Mr. Gowan had “contacts” in New York City, including a girlfriend, but when pressed for more information told The Riverhead News-Review, “I really can’t say anything more.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS — and said that all calls will be kept confidential.