Daily Update: Freshman Wildcat Mangano wins national tourney

Clockwise from left: Gavin Mangano wins the National High School Coaches Association wrestling tournament (courtesy photo); Division II New York State title (courtesy photo); and the 131-pound weight class of the Eastern States tournament. (Bill Landon photo)

Here are the headlines for April 16, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Charter School hosts admissions lottery for next year’s kindergarten class

Freshman Wildcat Mangano wins national tourney

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Earth Day 2024: Get dirty to help keep Mother Earth clean

Battle of the Bands added to Greenport concert series

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School absentee numbers below state averages

NORTHFORKER

A most challenging yoga — Buti yoga — to cause ripples in Mattituck April 18

SOUTHFORKER

Sea Change: Fishing and wind farms on the South Fork

