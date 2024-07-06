Blotters: Four area stores nabbed for selling tobacco products to underage shoppers

On June 25, Riverhead Town’s Community Oriented Policing Enforcement Division and the town Community Awareness Program conducted a compliance check at 11 retail vendors for the sale of tobacco and vaping products to customers under age 21. Four of those establishments were found to be noncompliant:

• Gotham Smoke, 1085 Old County Road, Riverhead

• Bola Mobil Gas, 1575 Old Country Road, Riverhead

• Bapa Card & Gift, 763 Old Country Road, Riverhead

• Sunoco Gas, 4129 Middle Country Road, Calverton

Four individuals were arrested in connection with the compliance check. Heldin Medina Guerrero, 45, of Mastic Beach; Yash Sharma, 23, of Riverhead: Yefris Moreno, 24, of Selden; and Kaushal (first name unavailable) 23, of Calverton were each charged with one count of second-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a Class B Misdemeanor.

All subjects were processed and released on desk appearance tickets for future court dates.

• On June 30, at about 8:33 p.m. Southampton police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Lake Avenue near Lakeview Drive in Northampton. Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined one of the drivers, Wilson Barrios, 38, of Flanders, was intoxicated. He was arrested and subsequently transported to police headquarters in Hampton Bays, where he was processed for felony driving while intoxicated and held for morning arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.