Daily Update: Grants allow laid-off Riverhead school staff to be recalled

Here are the headlines for July 12, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Grants allow laid-off Riverhead school staff to be recalled

Rotary awards more than $90k in scholarships at annual luncheon

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sound and Skate Festival looks to do the trick

Town approves bond for Fishers Island Coast Guard building

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Yacht Club Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: Memorial program July 14

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of July 11

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Enchanté’s El Cielo Vert

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

