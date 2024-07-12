Daily Update: Grants allow laid-off Riverhead school staff to be recalled
Here are the headlines for July 12, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Grants allow laid-off Riverhead school staff to be recalled
Rotary awards more than $90k in scholarships at annual luncheon
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sound and Skate Festival looks to do the trick
Town approves bond for Fishers Island Coast Guard building
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Yacht Club Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: Memorial program July 14
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of July 11
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Enchanté’s El Cielo Vert
