Blotter: ongoing weapon investigation

Two men were arrested about 9:41 a.m. July 13 following a fight by the railroad station, according to Riverhead Town police.

Investigation identified the men as Abner Saban Chamale, 24, who is homeless and living in the Riverhead area, and Jorge Canel, 41, of Riverhead.

Both men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; Mr. Saban Chamale was also charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Both were released on desk appearance tickets.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• On July 15, in an effort to reduce the sale of alcohol to underage children, the Riverhead Police COPE Division and Riverhead Community Awareness Program conducted joint compliance checks into 16 businesses in Riverhead. Thirteen were found to be in compliance, but three were not, resulting in the arrest of one employee at each noncompliant business, officials said.

The following individuals were arrested, processed and released on desk appearance tickets: Huang Lian Sheng, an employee of The Thirsty Cellar, 6324 NY-25A Unit #4, Wading River; Brijeshbhai Patel, an employee of One Stop Smoke Shop, 1698 Old Country Road, Riverhead; and Laura Bohn, an employee of Sound Avenue Liquors at 5085 Sound Ave., Riverhead.

• Riverhead police reported five arrests for driving while intoxicated July 7-13: Christopher Hentemann, 19, of Greenwich, Conn.,; Hector Chitaych Ichaj, 30, of Ridge; Juan Pedro 46, Florian; Ocar Veliz Balcalcel, 38, of Riverhead; and Leonard Lopez Estrada, 33, of Riverhead.

• Riverhead police also made three arrests for petit larceny in that same time period: Jorge Serrano, 34, of New York; Anni Dominguez Secaira, 31, Riverhead; and Jinsop Vilamarm 28, of Riverhead.