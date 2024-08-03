Blotters: Driving under the influence arrests

The following individuals were arrested by Riverhead Town police and charged with driving while intoxicated between July 5 and July 20: Dawid Przestrzelski, 29, of Riverhead; Darwin Ruis Ramos, 25, of Shirley; Oralia Tista Ixcopol, 21, of Riverhead; Danielle Weiss, 46, of East Patchogue; Irwin Martinez Rodriguez, 33, of Riverhead; and Jose Figueroa, 34, of Riverhead.

• Alexandro Vajenzuela Narano, 52, of Ecuador was charged with assault July 17.

• Gerron Floyd, 42, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny July 8.

• Jean Ramirez Riera, 24, of Ecuador was charged with petit larceny July 18

• John Gaynes, 28, of Riverhead was charged with obstruction of breathing July 14.

Southampton Town police received a call July 22 just before midnight about a woman sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the area of Flanders Road and Oak Avenue in Flanders. An investigation revealed that the driver had been operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Marcia Lynn Ekster, 43, of Calverton was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. She was processed at police headquarters and held for morning arraignment.

• A Riverside man told Southampton police July 17 that he was “hanging out in his van with two friends and fell asleep,” and that when he woke up, he found that four of the vehicle’s windows had been broken by an unknown person, according to police.

The case is being investigated as criminal mischief, police said.

• Marcia Coraisacaa, 29, of Riverhead was stopped on a traffic infraction July 17, on Millfarm Lane in Southampton after a DMV check revealed that her driver’s license had been suspended for failing to answer a summons in Sag Harbor. She was arrested on the scene and then released on a traffic ticket.

• Edwin Bucuchiroy, 53, of Riverhead was charged with driving while intoxicated July 20. He was pulled over by police, who said he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

• Chrisos Montoto, 20, of Southampton was charged with DWI on July 19 after he was observed failing to maintain his lane while driving east on Flanders Road. A police officer asked him to consent to a breath test. He agreed, failed the test and was arrested, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.