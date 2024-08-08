Photos: Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race 2024

Adventure-seeking mariners took to the Peconic Saturday in Riverhead’s annual Cardboard Boat Race, which featured the usual array of sinking ships, hula-hoops and boisterous crowds. The Salty Sea Dogs took the Youth Regatta crown while Holy Ship Batman won the Outlaw Race, which is open to all boats still afloat and looking for a second chance to go for gold. One event was missing this year: the battle of supervisors, in which the top execs of Riverhead and Southampton face-off in a head-to-head race. Riverhead Supervisor Tim Hubbard said he had an injury and Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore said she had a prior commitment. In previous years, officials have often appointed substitutes to compete in their stead.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

The results

YOUTH REGATTA

1st – Salty Sea Dogs 1:47

2nd – Shark Bait 3:43

GRAND NATIONAL REGATTA

1st Sea Dragons 2:38

2nd EE Bucaneers 2:57

3rd Ducky 2.0 3:08

YACHT CLUB REGATTA

1st Holy Ship Batman 1:36

2nd Carton Whaler 1:44

3rd Muppet Mobile 1:48

OUTLAW RACE

1st Holy Ship Batman 1:40

2nd Exit Realty 1:59

3rd Misfits 2:36

Special Awards

Best Spirit – Ten Commandments

Best Constructed – Holy Ship BatmanBest Captain – E.E.D.A. Leeper

Pickersgill Pick – Skibidi Toilet

Most Creative – Sea Dragon

Titanic Sinking – Split Decision

People’s Choice – Skibidi Toilet