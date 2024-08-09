Weather advisory for North Fork and Riverhead

The predicted path of Tropical Storm Debby (Courtesy National Weather Service).

In response to Tropical Storm Debby making its way up through the Northeast, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Town of Riverhead officials issued an advisory Thursday afternoon alerting residents about potential gusty winds that could range from 15 to 25 mph — possibly up to 50 mph. This could cause tree limbs to be blown down and increase the risk for potential power outages in the area.

As of Thursday, the NWS was predicting up to one inch of rain for Long Island through Friday night, although local amounts could differ in flood prone areas. Isolated severe thunderstorms could occur.

The National Weather Service urged residents to report all power outages to PSEG at 1-800-490-0075 or visit the PSEG website at psegliny.com.

Strong winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so use extra caution.

Stay clear of any downed power lines and if you come across any, call 911.

For more weather information, visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov.