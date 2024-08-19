Photos: 2024 Polish Town Fair & Festival

Riverhead Polish Town Fair and Festival is back! (Credit: Bill Landon)

Vendors lined Riverhead streets from Polish Hall to the Osborn Avenue traffic light and then down Pulaski, up Osborn and down Lincoln Street for the return of the Polish Town Fair & Festival Saturday and Sunday. This year, the Polish Town Civic Association and Riverhead Polish Hall hosted events throughout the weekend as part of a coordinated effort including a traditional Polish wedding and parade, Polish school performance, car show and folk dancing under the tent.

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

“It’s a great time,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said on Thursday. “It kind of lost track a little bit with COVID, but now they’ve got things back together, and it’s expected to be as big and glorious as it has in past years.”