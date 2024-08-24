Police blotters: Immigration application scam

A Shirley man was arrested in Riverhead Sunday for driving while intoxicated, according to police.

At about 12:45 a.m., Riverhead police conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Avenue and East Main Street, police said.

Upon investigation, the driver of a 2012 GMC Acadia, identified as Tony Garcia-Rivera, 25, was found to be intoxicated, police said. He also had a 15-year-old girl inside his car, police said.

Mr. Garcia-Rivera was arrested and charged with DWI in violation of Leandra’s Law, as well as one count of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• Riverhead police also reported the following DWI arrests for Aug. 11-17: Andrea Dunn, 38, of Center Moriches; Christian Floran, 27, of Medford; Juan Arevalo, 22, of Greenport; Walter Oubon, 24, of Riverhead; and Alvaro Uyu, 31, of Riverhead.

• Other reported arrests include Kenneth Hynes, 50, of Riverhead for assault and David Cullington, 39, of Port Jefferson for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• A Riverside man told Southampton Town police Saturday that he was a victim of an immigration scam, according to police.

The victim said he was scammed by an unknown person he met on Facebook, who claimed to be with an agency that assists with immigration applications.

The victim sent the man $12,500 in exchange for help in applying for a work visa, police said.

The victim said the man stopped replying after he refused to send an additional $3,000, according to police.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested for driving without a license, registration or insurance following a traffic stop in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Fabian Garcia-Torres, 36, was pulled over on Flanders Road and Spinner Road on Aug. 18

Police said the stop was initiated because Mr. Garcia-Torres was operating without a vehicle registration. Police later found that his license had been revoked earlier in the month and he had no insurance.

Mr. Garcia-Torres was arrested and later released on a field appearance ticket, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.