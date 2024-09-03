Board nixes agri-tourism resorts proposal from Comp Plan ahead of Wednesday news conference

Riverhead Town Hall where a news conference will be held prior to the town’s public forum on the Comprehensive Plan Update. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski and several Riverhead civic associations and regional environmental organizations canceled a news conference that was set to take place Wednesday in front of Riverhead Town Hall prior to the Town Board’s 2 p.m. meeting to vote on a resolution to adopt the Comprehensive Plan Update. The plan initially contained controversial rezoning recommendations for area farmland along the Long Island Sound shoreline to allow for the development of so-called agri-resorts. That language regarding the proposal was removed from the Comp Plan update late Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Riverhead Town Board, prompting the organizers to cancel the new conference.

“Following strong community opposition to include agri-tourism inns and resorts in the Comprehensive Plan Update, the Town Board has decided to remove these provisions,” Laura Jens-Smith, president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association and a former Riverhead Town Supervisor, said in a statement Tuesday evening. “We are glad about their decision and have decided to cancel the press conference.”

Riverhead officials have received hundreds of letters in opposition to the proposed zoning change, according to Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard, and the Greater Jamesport Civic Association has more than 2,500 signatures to-date on a petition opposing the development plan.

A separate meeting on the agri-resorts proposal was rescheduled to September 18 and changed from a formal hearing to a public forum to allow residents and stakeholders to share their opinions.

As previously reported, the proposal as written would allow for “agri-tourism inns and resorts” on minimum 100-acre plots of unpreserved land north of Sound Avenue — provided that 70% of the acreage be preserved for agricultural use in perpetuity with a maximum of 30% used for the resort and amenities such as restaurants or spas.

This story has been updated.