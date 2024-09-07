Blotters: Holiday weekend DWI crackdown

As part of a statewide crackdown on drunk and reckless driving, Riverhead Town police made nine arrests for driving while intoxicated and related infractions over the Labor Day weekend, according to officials.

The police department’s increased enforcement began Friday, Aug. 30, and continued into Monday, Sept. 2. The enforcement effort included increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints held at three different times and locations on Friday, police said.

Those arrested at the various checkpoints were: • Joseph Venturo, 61, Calverton, DWI; vehicle seized • George Conard, 60, Garden City, driving while ability impaired/alcohol • Bryan Carnizales Lopez, 28, Riverhead, DWI • Brittany Smith, 35, Mastic Beach, DWI • Elfego Bolvito, 25, Riverhead, aggravated felony DWI • Ryan Goldberg, 27, Franklin Square, DWI • Ivan Hernandez, 36, Calverton, DWI/refusal • Howard Gassert, 45, Riverhead, DWI • Hugo Ardon Hernandez, 22, Greenport, aggravated felony DWI

Riverhead police say they will continue their DWI enforcement throughout the year, with increased enforcement expected during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

• A Flanders man was arrested Sunday for leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated, according to Southampton Town police. Juan Garcia Fuentes, 25, was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Sept. 1 on Oak Avenue in Flanders, where it had been reported that the driver of a vehicle had struck a female pedestrian and left the scene, police said.

Mr. Garcia Fuentes was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, both misdemeanors, as well as state vehicle and traffic law violations.

• An investigation was conducted Sunday into complaints about items, including a number of tools, reported stolen from a vehicle, according to Southampton Town police. On Sept. 1, about 9 p.m., police arrested Brian Jenkins, 57, of Riverhead and charged him with fourth-degree larceny, an E felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.