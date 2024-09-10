Riverhead man faces 15 years in prison for firing shots into a Hampton Bays home

Lawrence Brown Jr., 26, of Riverhead was indicted Monday for criminal possession of a weapon and related felony charges following a joint investigation by the Southampton Town Police Detective Division and several East End law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, at around midnight on July 7, Mr. Brown allegedly drove from his Riverhead residence to Hampton Bays and fired five gunshots into the home of someone he’d had a dispute with days earlier. No injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

If convicted, Mr. Brown could face up to 15 years in prison. Acting Supreme Court Justice Anthony Senft Jr. ordered that he be held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case.

“The collaborative effort resulted in an illegal handgun being removed from the streets before an innocent person could be injured or killed,” Southampton Town Police Chief James Kiernan said in the news release. “We will stop at nothing to bring those responsible for this type of violence to justice.”

At the time of the incident, residents who were asleep inside the house paid no mind to the noise, as it was reported they thought the sound was fireworks. However, the next day, however, they saw bullet holes in their home and reported them to Southampton police, who recovered 9-millimeter caliber shell casings on the street outside the home.

A search warrant was executed at Mr. Brown’s home Aug. 22 by Southampton Town detectives, with the assistance of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Gang Task Force, East End Drug Task Force, Southampton Town’s emergency services unit, the Southampton Village K-9 unit and the Riverhead Town Police Department.

During the search, a 9-millimeter caliber handgun was allegedly retrieved from Mr. Brown’s bedroom.

“This arrest is an excellent example of the work that can be achieved when law enforcement agencies work together,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney in the news release. “I commend the joint investigation conducted by the Town of Southampton Police Department, Riverhead Police Department, with our East End Drug Task Force along with our Gang Task Force. We look forward to holding this defendant accountable in court.”

Mr. Brown, who is being represented by the Legal Aid Society, is due back in court Tuesday, Sept. 24