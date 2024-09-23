(Credit: John Zilnicki courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 23.

FREE FOR ALL

CSAs help keep area farmers in the green

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR looks to build on field hockey success

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport/ Southold/Mattituck field hockey win streak ends

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Codger’s column: Serious series

NORTHFORKER

Curd Appeal: King Andrew Cheese makes your dairy dreams come true on Shelter Island

SOUTHFORKER

Enter the CBD Dragon

