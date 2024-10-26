Blotter: Man arrested three times in two days

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19:

Seven people were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated: Oscar Salazar of Riverhead, 19; Antolin Vazquez Rangel of Riverhead, 36; Luis Patzan Ribuado of Riverhead, 36; Joseph Densieski of Riverhead, 58; Walner Lopez Bonilla of Flanders, 23; Mauro Salazar Salazar of Calverton, 24; and Fredy Nij Nij of Riverhead, 38.

Francisco Garcia Cardona of Riverhead, 19, and Anthony Markantonakis of Aquebogue, 41, were charged with alleged driving while ability impaired.

Steven Ribaudo of Queens, 51; Darwin Rivera Galarza of Riverhead, 32; Jeremy Ryan of Riverhead, 40; and Matthew Manzella of Riverhead, 35, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Darren Walshon of Port Jefferson Station, 35; Troy Lucas of Riverhead, 40; and Sean Glogg of Riverhead, 25, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Jose Ortiz of Port Jefferson Station, 55, was arrested for three counts of alleged petit larceny over a period of two days.

Danielle Magee of Medford, 42, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

Raymond Perry of Mastic, 44, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, as well as a charge of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Crump of Queens, 36, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.