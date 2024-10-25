Daily Update: Election 2024 Riverhead Voters’ Guide

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 25.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Election 2024: Riverhead Voters’ Guide

Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River high school sports roundup



SUFFOLK TIMES

Damon Rallis sentencing rescheduled for January 2025

Election 2024: North Fork Voters’ Guide



SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Proposed taxes reduced: Cuts found in original 10.2% raise

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Dumplings, Gelato and Crepes at Opties and Dinghies

SOUTHFORKER

Pumpkins 101: Pro tips for pumpkin picking

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

