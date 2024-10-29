Daily Update: Election 2024: Riverhead News-Review Endorsements

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 29.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Election 2024: Riverhead News-Review Endorsements

New helicopters added at 106th Rescue Wing

SUFFOLK TIMES

Election 2024: The Suffolk Times Endorsements

Porters inch closer to football playoffs with commanding home win

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Visitors welcome to Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor behind the scenes tours

NORTHFORKER

LI Wine for the Win: Bedell and Macari acknowledged as Empire State stars

SOUTHFORKER

Yankees? Dodgers? Nikki’s has got a World Series dog for you

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

