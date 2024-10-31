Calendar of Events: Oct. 31, 2024

The Long Island Antique Power Association demonstrates cutting a log of spruce with apparatus from the 1920s. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-noon: Skate Lesson Clinic with Dan Berkowitz, at Greenport Skate Park, 170 Moores Lane. Some skateboards available to ride at event. 50% of proceeds go to restoring Greenport Skatepark. Admission $50. Must buy tickets in advance: howtoskateboards.com.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Annual Fall Show at Long Island Antique Power Association, 5950 Sound Ave, Riverhead. Tractor, engine, car and truck displays, sawmill and blacksmith shop demonstrations, tractor pulls, train and hay rides, vendors, food. Tickets: $10; free, 12 and under.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Peconic Community School Open House event for prospective families, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Meet facilitators, tour campus and classrooms, and chat with co-director Liz Casey. Information: peconiccommunityschool.org.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Southold American Legion Post 803 Auxiliary will hold its 12th Annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Legion Post, 51655 Main Rd., Southold. Free. More than two dozen vendors, raffles, food and beverages for sale. Information: 631-765-2276.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Nov. 2, 6-9 p.m.: First annual Fall Steak Night at Greenport American Legion, 102 3rd St, Greenport. Tickets: $100, includes passed appetizers, flat iron steak with vegetables and potato by A’Lure, unlimited raw bar by Charlie and Southold Fish Market, dessert, music and door prizes. $25 of each ticket goes toward Hurricane Helene disaster relief organizations. Information: 631-333-2644.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Women of the Moose Basket Auction at the Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St., Riverhead. Baskets, gift cards, 50/50 raffle. Information: 631-727- 6667×2.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m.: North Fork United Methodist Church’s 49th Annual Scallop Dinner. Hosting both dine-ins (with seatings at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.) or takeout. Admission $35. Reservations: 631-734-2593.

Monday, Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m.: Southold Rotary Club’s Scallop Dinner Fundraiser, at Touch of Venice Restaurant, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. Eat in or take out. Proceeds to benefit club projects. Tickets available at the door; $40, gratuity included. Reservations: 631-566-2823.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 5-10 p.m.: East End Lions Club’s 21st Fashion Show/Dinner and Chinese Auction Fundraiser, at Residence Inn, 2012 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Raffle prizes and 50/50 drawing. Tickets: $70. Reservations: Elena, 631-235-6933; Lydia, 631-734-5897.

Local history

Saturday, Nov. 2, 3 p.m.: Ritual Magic on Long Island with Southold Town Historian Amy Folk at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport. Learn about the magic practiced in Long Island during colonial times. Free. Information: 631-477-0660.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.: Ghost hunting on the Village Green in Cutchogue. L.I. Paranormal Investigators are coming to the Village Green in Cutchogue for an exclusive tour of Cutchogue New Suffolk Historical Council historic buildings, including the Wickham house, which often makes the top 10 list of most haunted buildings on Long Island. Three sessions. Tickets $60, brownpapertickets.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District presents 19th and 20th Century Hotels: A Local Family’s Perspective, with Mark MacNish at the Mattituck Park District Community Room, 11280 Great Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.: Gospel music group Jus B’ Cuz will perform live at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church of Greenport. Open to the public. Suggested donation, $20. Tickets: Russell, 631-745-7311, or Jackie, 631-875-2230.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-noon: History through music series presents J. K. Hodge, contemporary and classical piano at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Free. Registration required: 631-727-2881.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m.: CAST’s Bluegrass & Sweet Corn event with The Carolina Gents, CAST Great Lawn, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Experience authentic and soulful southern sound. Arrivals begin at 1:30 p.m. Free. Registration: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m.: Annual Fall Concert with violinist Oliver Newbauer and pianist Zha Wang, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Reception immediately following in the art gallery. Free. Registration: 631-734-6360.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m.: The Cobalt Quartet live at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Features compositions by living composers and lesser-known, contemporary works. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: The Sebastians chamber ensemble to perform the baroque ‘trio’ sonata, “Vim and Vigor,” at Jamesport Meeting House, 590 Main Road, Jamesport. Reception with performers follows concert. Tickets $20, must purchase in advance: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: The Banjo Rascals at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Celebrating music genres from 1890s ragtime to rock-n-roll from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Free. Limited seating, registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m.: The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band presents “In Memoriam of Charles Cardona,” to honor the past conductor of the band, at Howard Hovey Auditorium in Pulaski St. Elementary School, 300 Pulaski St., Riverhead. Also honoring veterans with the Armed Forces Solute. Free. Information: 631-871-5508.

The natural world

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9-10:30 a.m.: Tree Identification Walk led by State Park Naturalist MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Learn to identify different trees by leaves, buds, seeds and colors. Free. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8-10 a.m.: Tom Damiani leads a small group field trip, How to Get into Bird Watching without Getting Left Behind, at Laurel Lake Preserve, 5501 NY-25, Laurel. Free. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle “Torpedo in the Water,” recollections from Navy Veteran Edward A. Sierra, at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead. Features early submarine history and speakers’ harrowing tales aboard a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine. Includes light refreshments. Tickets: Free, members; $8, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881×100.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers welcome new members from the East End. Meetings are held at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. This social group is involved in crafts including knitting, crocheting, and sewing for charity. Information: 631-765-1768.

November through April: Free house tours of the Tuthill House Museum offered by the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Nov. 2-Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original documents related to the aftermath of the disaster, including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through November: Linda Nemeth’s artwork, Taking Watercolor to Another Dimension, will be on display at the Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through Nov. 11: Light and Water, paintings by Marla Milne at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! An exhibition featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Rd, (Rt. 48) Cutchogue.

Through December: Pat Russo’s exhibit, Textures in Watercolor, will be featured at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.