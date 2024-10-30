Daily Update: Riverhead bridge renamed for fallen NYPD detective

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (from left), Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio joined Mr. Simonsen’s widow, Leanne, and mother, Linda, at the dedication. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead bridge renamed for fallen NYPD detective

Roanoke Avenue Elementary hosts outdoor learning day

SUFFOLK TIMES

Park district plants for the future of Sabat Field

First National Bank of Long Island opens at Feather Hill Village

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Love on the Rock: Writing in harmony

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: the world is your acre at this Mattituck farmhouse

SOUTHFORKER

From waitress to chef, a local finds her place in the East End culinary world

