Daily Update: Groundbreaking for Riverhead Town Square eyed for summer 2025

Here are the headlines for Monday, December 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Groundbreaking at new Riverhead Town Square planned for summer 2025

New entrance, welcome center in works at Riverhead Library

SUFFOLK TIMES

Local FDs answer call to fight upstate fires

Letters to the Editor: “Agri-tourism debate isn’t over with”

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School students campout for Habitat for Humanity

NORTHFORKER

Editor’s Note: The December 2024 issue of Northforker comes home for the holidays

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: The Green Room’s Witches’ Brew

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.