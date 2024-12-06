Daily Update: Aquebogue attorney files notice of claim for potential $10M lawsuit against town
Here are the headlines for Friday, December 6.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Aquebogue attorney files notice of claim for potential $10M lawsuit against Riverhead Town
Zoning exemption approved for communications tower
SUFFOLK TIMES
Local Girl Scout makes a difference at animal shelter
Orient fire department makes late season marine rescue
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Deer strikes spike as days get shorter: Suffolk County ranked 3rd in state for collisions
NORTHFORKER
The Season of Giving: Donate to these North Fork charities this holiday
SOUTHFORKER
Steller Sips: Long Island distilleries collaborate on award-winning gin with East End ingredients
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.